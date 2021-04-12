An Update on Joe Burrow's Recovery: 'He is so Locked in'

The 24-year-old is working his way back from a devastating knee injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow plans on being ready for the start of the 2021 season. The 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee on Dec. 2.

Burrow began throwing in late February. The Bengals gave everyone a tiny update about his status last month.

More details were revealed on Sunday night when Joe's parents Jimmy and Robin Burrow talked with Jeremy Rauch of FOX19 Now.

"That not only where he's progressed physically, but that's great for his mental state of mind, too. To be able to throw the football," Jimmy Burrow said. "At some point in the next month or whatever, then he can start utilizing receivers."

This is a small, but important update on Burrow's progress. Being able to use receivers means he'll likely be planting and using his left leg more than he has since the injury.

The Burrow's say their son is still on track to be ready for the start of the 2021 campaign. He never takes a day off.

"He is so locked in," (Jimmy) Burrow said. "We had a week down in Florida that we had hoped he would take a day or two off in his rehab and he just wouldn't do it."

Burrow's work ethic, mindset and ability to overcome adversity were talked about a lot during the pre-draft process last year. He's leaning on those skills during his recovery.

Watch Rauch's entire feature with the Burrow's below.

