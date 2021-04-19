One Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled Over the Past Two Seasons

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to turn things around in 2021 after five straight losing seasons.

Head coach Zac Taylor is looking to prove himself after going 6-25-1 in his first two years with the team.

Despite posting an awful record, the Bengals have been competitive in most of their games. They've held a lead in 24 of their last 32 contests. No team has led in more matchups in a two-year span but won fewer games than Cincinnati [since at least 2000] according to NFL analyst Warren Sharp.

On one hand, it shows that the Bengals are playing hard and could be close to turning the corner. At the same time, it's easy to wonder if coaching is a big reason why they've struggled to pull out some of their close games.

Taylor is 2-13-1 in one score games since being named head coach of the Bengals prior to the 2019 season.

The organization made the decision to bring him back for a third campaign. They added multiple defensive players in free agency and are expected to take multiple key offensive players in the draft. If they do that, then there's no reason why Taylor shouldn't have more success in year three.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook