NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

One Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled Over the Past Two Seasons

Taylor is hoping this changes in 2021...
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to turn things around in 2021 after five straight losing seasons. 

Head coach Zac Taylor is looking to prove himself after going 6-25-1 in his first two years with the team. 

Despite posting an awful record, the Bengals have been competitive in most of their games. They've held a lead in 24 of their last 32 contests. No team has led in more matchups in a two-year span but won fewer games than Cincinnati [since at least 2000] according to NFL analyst Warren Sharp. 

On one hand, it shows that the Bengals are playing hard and could be close to turning the corner. At the same time, it's easy to wonder if coaching is a big reason why they've struggled to pull out some of their close games. 

Taylor is 2-13-1 in one score games since being named head coach of the Bengals prior to the 2019 season. 

The organization made the decision to bring him back for a third campaign. They added multiple defensive players in free agency and are expected to take multiple key offensive players in the draft. If they do that, then there's no reason why Taylor shouldn't have more success in year three. 

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

One Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled Over the Past Two Seasons

Sheldon Richardson, Joe Burrow
GM Report

The Bengals Should Target DT Sheldon Richardson Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Jan 28, 2021; National defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) drills against National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of NFL Draft

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) greets quarterback Joe Burrow (9) before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja'Marr Chase on Possible Reunion With Joe Burrow: 'If It Happens, It Happens'

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) celebrates after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Bengals Potential Second-Round Targets, Draft Sleepers and More

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks to the media during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Bengals Nfl Combine 127
News

NFL General Manager Power Rankings: Where Does Duke Tobin Fall on the List?

Kyle Caskey on Sewell, Chase and Bengals Fifth Pick - HD 720p
News

Penei Sewell Preparing to Play on Either Side of Offensive Line