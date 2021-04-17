How Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have less than two weeks to finalize their NFL Draft board. That means they'll have to be ready to decide who they're taking if Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell are all still available when they're on the clock with the fifth pick.

NFL.com's prospect rankings are officially out. Lance Zierlein releases them every year ahead of the draft.

Pitts is second ranked prospect on the board, with a 7.19 grade. Only Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is ahead of him.

"While the player comparison for the purposes of this scouting report is Darren Waller, Pitts may have the traits and talent to create mismatches similar to those created by Calvin Johnson and Tyreek Hill," Zierlein wrote. "His rare blend of size, athleticism and ball skills are reminiscent of Megatron’s. His ability as a pass-catching tight end could force defenses in his division to alter the way they construct their roster. He’s a tough matchup for most linebackers and too big for most cornerbacks. He offers offensive coordinators the ability to align him all over the field and, like Waller, can become a highly targeted, highly productive pass catcher from the tight end position. He puts in effort as a blocker but with limited success. That’s not what makes him special, though. Along with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Pitts has a chance to become the biggest game-changer in the 2021 NFL Draft."

Chase is fourth with a 7.12 grade. Even though he's considered the top receiver by most analysts, he's a tad lower than Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (7.13) in the rankings.

"We could sit here and talk about the marginal route-running issues or challenges getting off press. However, Chase is supremely talented as a ball winner and playmaker," Zierlein wrote. "After all, routes and release can be coached. He had some issues when Trevon Diggs and Cameron Dantzler gave hard jams to his release in 2019, so that will need to be addressed. His burst is effortless, which tends to catch coverage off guard when he really hits the vertical gas. His competitive nature and play strength simply act as multipliers for his outstanding ball skills. He hasn't played football since very early in 2020 and still has work to do, but he should be an early starter and a future Pro Bowler."

Sewell is ninth on the list with a 6.73 overall score.

"Rare-breed tackle with good size and the elite foot quickness to make the most challenging move blocks the game has to offer," Zierlein wrote. "He’s an explosive athlete who is better at moving forward than backward at this point, and his tape shows an ability to single-handedly spring touchdown runs (both long and short) with "wow" blocks. He possesses average balance and core strength, but he has trouble protecting his edges when rushers get into his frame. Improvements in technique and strength should be expected, though. While block-finishing needs to be upgraded, his initial snap quickness gives him the ability to take early leads in positioning as both a run and pass blocker. Sewell could take a giant step forward in both departments if he can control the action with better hand dominance. His flashes are exceptional, and his ceiling is substantial. However, questions about play strength and maturity due to his age/inexperience create a little more uncertainty than we usually see with high-end tackle prospects."

The Bengals may not agree with these rankings, but they give us another perspective ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. The chances are good that the Bengals will end up with Chase, Sewell or Pitts.

One analyst believes they've already made their decision. Time will tell if that's the case.

Check out Zierlein's entire rankings here.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook