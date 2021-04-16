NFL General Manager Power Rankings: Where Does Duke Tobin Fall on the List?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't have an official general manager, but Duke Tobin is their Director of Player Personnel, which means he's making most of the decisions in the NFL Draft and in free agency.

Where does Tobin rank among NFL general managers? Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com released his own power rankings earlier this week.

Tobin is 14th on the list, behind Chris Ballard (Colts), Kevin Colbert (Steelers) and Mickey Loomis (Saints), among others.

"The Bengals like to keep their power structure mysterious, but it's clear Tobin has run the team's drafts since before Marvin Lewis was excised," Rosenthal wrote. "Aside from a glaring shortcoming when it comes to early O-line picks (﻿Billy Price﻿, Cedric Ogbuehi﻿), Tobin's drafts make sense. Tyler Boyd﻿, Joe Mixon﻿, Jessie Bates and Tee Higgins are second-round picks that play like firsts. Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard were fantastic mid-round defensive picks. No matter what happens from here on out with Joe Burrow﻿, the Bengals are proof that you need to do more than stack rock-solid drafts to succeed at the highest levels."

The Bengals have gotten plenty of picks right over the years, but their first-round busts have really kept them from righting the ship.

It's hard to field a winning team after spending first round picks on Cedric Ogbuehi, John Ross and Billy Price. Mix in other disappointments like Jake Fisher, Ryan Finley, Malik Jefferson, Mark Walton, Josh Malone and Jordan Willis and it's easy to see why the Bengals have had five straight losing seasons.

Tobin has had his fair share of success as well. He helped the Bengals reach the playoffs in five straight years from 2011-15. He had plenty of quality drafts from 2010-12, which helped set the table for that run.

Rosenthal only ranks 23 general managers. Tobin is ahead some big names, including Bill Belichick, Dave Gettleman, Steve Keim and Howie Roseman.

The other nine are in the "newbies" category. Check out the entire list here.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook