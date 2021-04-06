Former NFL General Manager Thinks Bengals Have Easy Decision With Fifth Overall Pick

CINCINNATI — The debate about who the Bengals should take with the fifth pick continues, but one former NFL general manager thinks the decision is an easy one.

ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum believes Cincinnati should take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth pick.

"Sewell is still available? I'm sprinting to the podium to lock in that pick," Tannenbaum wrote in his latest mock draft. "No discussion necessary, even with pass-catchers such as Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle on the board. Sewell is the top lineman in the class, and the Bengals' blocking unit was super inconsistent in 2020. Simply put, you have to protect quarterback Joe Burrow."

Tannenbaum makes it sound simple, but it isn't—especially since the Bengals have two quality starting tackles on their roster. They don't need a plug-and-play tackle and could ultimately play Sewell at guard in 2021.

Couple that with a deep offensive line class and Chase's upside and there's a real argument that Cincinnati should pass on Sewell at No. 5.

This debate is going to continue up until draft day, which is just 23 days away!

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

