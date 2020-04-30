AllBengals
Bengals safety Jessie Bates 'loves' Joe Burrow's swagger and mindset

James Rapien

A busy offseason fill with roster changes has rejuvenated Bengals fans everywhere. 

That hope rests squarely on the shoulders of No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. There are high expectations for the man that is coming off of the best season in college football history. 

Burrow has received plenty of fanfare over the past few weeks and his new teammates are excited for him to join the Bengals

"I'm a big fan of him," safety Jessie Bates said on the Jim Rome Show. "I love the swagger and the mindset that the kid has. He's from Ohio so there's going to be a lot of people from Ohio that's very excited. I think he'll bring a lot of hype, media — a lot of people want to see what he can do. Hopefully in practice we can compete a little bit. I know he's a competitor." 

Bates, 23, is the same age as Burrow. He's entering his third year in the NFL. The Bengals have added multiple new pieces to their defense this offseason. The new and improved secondary includes Vonn Bell, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. 

Bates can't wait to face Burrow in practice, especially with the talent the Bengals have added this offseason.

"He (Burrow) seems like a really good guy," Bates said. "One of my best friends on the team is Sam Hubbard and that is Joe's best friend as well. It'll be fun. I'm sure we'll have a lot of smack talk and hopefully I'll pick him off a few times in practice. Hopefully we get each other better in practice and it can translate on Sunday's."

The Bengals made those roster moves with hopes of competing this season and laying a foundation for the future. The excitement that Burrow brings with him has rejuvenated the fan base. It's also going to have a positive impact on the locker room. 

For more on the Bengals, go here. 

