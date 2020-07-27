Joe Burrow is the second-highest ranked starting quarterback in the AFC North

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the NFL with high expectations. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to turn around a franchise that has had four straight losing seasons and hasn't won a playoff game since January 6, 1991.

The 23-year-old certainly looks the part after his record-setting season at LSU in 2019. He led the nation in passing yards (5,671), touchdown passes (60) and completion percentage (76.3). The Tigers went 15-0 and won their first national championship since 2007.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, it could take Burrow some time to adjust to life in the NFL. He didn't have offseason minicamps and OTA's to learn the playbook. He hasn't been about to throw to his wide receivers regularly. Instead, he's been in his hometown of Athens, working out and learning the Bengals' offense virtually.

Despite an unprecedented offseason, Pro Football Focus expects Burrow to be a quality starting quarterback right away.

The data driven website listed Burrow as a Tier 3 starting quarterback. They define Tier 3 signal-callers as "volatile or conservative quarterbacks who will rely even more heavily on supporting cast and play calling. Tier 3 quarterbacks can post top-10 production in any given year in the right situation."

Burrow was ranked behind reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, who was in Tier 2. The Bengals rookie appeared in the rankings before Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield.

It’s a new era in Cincinnati with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow taking over after posting the highest single-season grade of the PFF College era," PFF analyst Steve Palazzolo wrote. "Burrow’s accuracy, pocket presence and overall playmaking ability made him the best prospect in the draft, and he has the skillset to produce at the next level. While Burrow was certainly surrounded by outstanding talent at LSU, his 2019 season may be the best in college football history, as he never had a down game and elevated his play as the season progressed. "That may be the most encouraging sign for the Bengals, as Andy Dalton was a fine quarterback for many years, but Burrow has more upside and has shown the ability to rise to the occasion in crunch time. Drafting Burrow was the right move for Cincinnati — now it’s just a matter of continuing to build an offense around him."

Roethlisberger and Mayfield also appeared in Tier 2, but they were ranked behind Burrow.

The Bengals rookie will certainly have plenty of weapons. A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon are a great trio. Add in speedster John Ross and two big receivers like Tee Higgins and Auden Tate and Burrow should be happy with his skill players.

If his offensive line holds up, there's no reason why Burrow won't give Bengals fans plenty of reasons to be excited this season.