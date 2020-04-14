Joe Burrow compared to Peyton Manning; NFL teams reportedly have Burrow at the top of their board

The Bengals are going to select quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow is coming off one of the best seasons in college football history. He won the Heisman Trophy and led the nation in passing yards (5,671), touchdown passes (60) and completion percentage (76.3). LSU finished a perfect 15-0 en route to a National Championship.

Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past few months. He’s drawn comparisons to Tom Brady, Tony Romo and Joe Montana during the draft process.

Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt was the latest to give Burrow a glowing evaluation. He compared the Ohio native an NFL legend.

“Burrow reminds you of Peyton Manning,” Brandt wrote. “Burrow is faster than Manning, but his arm strength is equal -- it's good but not great. Burrow played on a team with lots of talent in 2019, including excellent receivers and a good running back who could catch the ball. Auburn tried to confuse Burrow with a new defense in Game 8 of the 2019 season, but he made adjustments quickly.”

The Bengals would love for Burrow to be 90 percent of what Manning was in the NFL. A quarterback of that caliber would completely transform the organization and the city.

“Very smart and aware, Burrow has enough ability to start and take a team to the playoffs.” Brandt continued. “Note that he completed 66.4 percent of his passes under pressure. He's also said to have good work habits.”

Even with all of their offseason moves, it may be hard for the Bengals to make the playoffs right away in the tough AFC North.

The Bengals aren’t alone in their love for Burrow. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says every team he's talked with has Burrow at the top of their draft board.

It's just another sign that the Bengals will be making the right decision when they take Burrow with the No. 1 pick on April 23.

