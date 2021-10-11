CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be OK after going to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Packers according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Source classified Joe Burrow's hospital visit for throat contusion as precautionary," Fowler tweeted. "Wasn't major concern among the team post-game. Coach Zac Taylor will address media today but the feeling as of now is he'll be fine."

The 24-year-old went to the hospital to be evaluated for a throat contusion. The team said it was done for precautionary reasons, which appears to be the case.

The Bengals believe Burrow was "poked" in the throat during the game. He had some trouble talking after the loss and didn't speak with the media.

Burrow was released from the hospital on Sunday night and checked out "fine" according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Taylor is scheduled to talk to the media on Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET. We'll have more information on Burrow when it's made available.

