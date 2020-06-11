AllBengals
Joe Burrow joins Tom Brady, other NFL stars in fight against qualified immunity for police

James Rapien

Joe Burrow has made it clear that he wants to use his platform to help make the world a better place. 

The 23-year-old helped raise over $500,000 for the Athens County Food Bank during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. He was the first Bengals player to tweet about social and racial injustice in America. 

Now, he's the latest NFL star to sign a petition created by the Players' Coalition that would end qualified immunity for police. The letter was sent to the United States Congress.

Some of the biggest names in sports signed the letter, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Myles Garrett, Alex Bregman, CC Sabathia, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich.

U.S. Representatives Justin Amash, L-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduced the bill on Thursday according to ESPN. 

They're hoping to eliminate qualified immunity in hopes of giving Americans a better chance to hold police and other public officials accountable in court when citizens believe their constitutional rights have been violated.

This is another response to the death of George Floyd, who died last month after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The 46-year-old died soon after the incident.

"We are tired of conversations around police accountability that go nowhere, and we have engaged in too many 'listening sessions,' where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country," the Players Coalition wrote in the letter. "There is a problem. The world witnessed it when Officer [Derek] Chauvin murdered George Floyd, and the world is watching it now, as officers deploy enormous force on peaceful protestors like those who were standing outside of the White House last week."

