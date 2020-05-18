AllBengals
Joe Burrow transferred to LSU two years ago today

James Rapien

Joe Burrow's path to the Bengals began two years ago today. 

No one could've envisioned the success he'd ultimately have after making one of the biggest decisions of his life. The Athens native didn't win the starting job at Ohio State, which led to his transfer. 

He chose LSU over the University of Cincinnati in his quest to win a national championship. He did that and so much more with the Tigers. 

Burrow led LSU to a 10-3 record as a junior. The Tigers beat UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, which helped set the stage for his historic senior campaign. 

“As soon as we walked off the field in my junior year after the bowl game. I knew exactly what was going to happen," Burrow said last month. "I knew the guys we had coming back. I knew the people, more importantly, that we had coming back — great guys that just worked really, really hard and knew what it took to do what we wanted to do, and that was win a national title. And like I said before, we didn’t focus on winning the national championship, we focused on dominating every single team that we played, and I think that was the key to our success.”

Burrow and the Tigers did dominate. LSU finished a perfect 15-0 and won by double digits in 12 games. They beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa. They dismantled Clemson in the National Championship Game. 

He led the nation in multiple passing categories, including yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

Burrow's decision to transfer to LSU changed the course of history for that football program, the school and the Bengals. 

He wouldn't have went 15-0 if he transferred anywhere else. It's unrealistic to think he would've had that same success, which means he might not have been the No. 1 overall pick. 

He made the right choice, which has given him an opportunity to help save a Bengals organization that hasn't won a playoff game since January 6, 1991. 

No pressure. 

"I’m going to focus on putting in the work every day to become the best player I can be," Burrow said. "The media loves to talk about pressure, and I think some guys let it get to them. I think if I put in the work, that pressure will be mitigated.”

