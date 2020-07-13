AllBengals
Louisiana names road after Joe Burrow

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was the best player in college football last season. He carried LSU to a 15-0 record and its first National Championship since 2007. 

The state of Louisiana rewarded Burrow for his efforts by renaming a road after him.

'Burrow Road' is near LSU's campus and is a reminder of the Tigers' perfect 15-0 season. 

Burrow had arguably the best season in college football history last year. He led the nation in multiple passing statistics, including yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3). 

The Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick because they believe that success will translate to the NFL. 

“He gets the most out of those around him," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on draft night. "He has the respect of coaches, teammates and everyone he’s played with. You talk to anyone at LSU or OSU, and they all love the guy. We’re excited to add him to the building. That’s the type of character we’re trying to add as we grow this thing. He understands the platform he has being the No. 1 pick playing in his home state. He understands the attention that brings and how to handle himself. We’re excited to get know him even better and work a lot more closely with him.”

Burrow has impressed the Bengals coaching staff this offseason, even though they've only been able to meet with him virtually. 

Expectations are high, but if the 23-year-old can turn the Bengals into a champion, Louisiana won't be the only state with a 'Burrow Road.' 

