Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop After Bye Week

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year continue to rise and fall like a seesaw. 

The 23-year-old has thrown for 2,274 passing yards in eight games, which was third in the NFL before the Bengals' Week 9 bye week. 

While Burrow was inactive, Justin Herbert was busy throwing for another 300-yards and two touchdowns. 

Herbert and Burrow were co-favorites to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year last week (+100). Their odds became longer after Week 9. 

Tua Tagovailoa is a big reason why things changed in the Rookie of the Year race. Tagovailoa completed 20-of-28 passes (71.4%) for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 34-31 win over the Cardinals. 

His odds jumped from 14-1 to 5/1 this week.

The race for Offensive Rookie of the Year is going to be a good one. Burrow, Herbert and Tagovailoa look the part. 

At 5-3, the Dolphins are in the playoff hunt, which could boost Tagovailoa's case. He didn't start the first six games of the year, but he's 2-0 as a starter. 

Herbert is posting some ridiculous numbers, but the Chargers have only won one of his starts. 

Burrow is on pace to break Andrew Luck's rookie record (4,374) for most passing yards. He's going to need to keep that pace and lead Cincinnati to a few more victories if he's going to win the award.

Check out the complete odds below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Odds Courtesy of BetOnline.

Joe Burrow 11/10 (+110)

Justin Herbert 11/10 (+110)

Tua Tagovailoa 5/1 (+500)

Justin Jefferson 25/1 (+2500)

Chase Claypool 33/1 (+3300)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 33/1 (+3300)

James Robinson 33/1 (+3300)

CeeDee Lamb 40/1 (+4000)

Antonio Gibson 50/1 (+5000) 

Jonathan Taylor 50/1 (+5000)

