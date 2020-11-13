Even the Bengals' Opponents Have Been Impressed With Joe Burrow's Attitude

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to an impressive start to his NFL career.

The 23-year-old has thrown for 2,274 passing yards in eight games, which was third in the NFL before the Bengals' Week 9 bye week. He's on pace to break Andrew Luck's rookie record for most passing yards (4,374) in a season.

Burrow has all of the physical traits an NFL team could want in a franchise quarterback. He has good size, athleticism and one of the most accurate arms on the planet.

Despite all of his physical tools, Burrow's leadership and presence are two things that stand out to everyone that he meets. His coaches, teammates and even opponents have noticed the way he carries himself.

Everyone remembers Malik Jackson's bone-crushing hit on Burrow in Cincinnati's matchup with Philadelphia in Week 3.

Former Bengals great Cris Collinsworth retold a story that Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham told him about the Bengals' rookie signal-caller's reaction to that hit on The Lefkoe Show.

"He (Burrow) took that shot and everybody in the stadium all looked back at the referee to see whether he was going to throw the flag or not," Collinsworth said. "Basically Joe Burrow got up, saw there was no flag, didn't complain, didn't do one of those [gesture]. He turned back to Graham or Malik Jackson or one of them and he said, 'You know when I'm the GOAT, I'm going to get that call.' And everybody on their defense was like 'I like this guy.'"

The Burrow legend continues to grow with every passing day.

