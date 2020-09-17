Joe Burrow ready for Thursday night lights

CLEVELAND, OH — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are looking for their first win of the 2020 season on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old quarterback almost led his team past the Chargers on Sunday, but Cincinnati's comeback attempt fell short in the closing seconds.

They have a chance to redeem themselves on Thursday night against the Browns.

Cleveland is also looking for its first win of the season. They lost to the Ravens 38-6 in Week 1.

Some quarterbacks may get extra excited to play in primetime, especially in their second NFL game, but Burrow is treating it like any other contest.

"The best quarterbacks treat every game the same," Burrow said. "So whether we’re playing the only game on a Thursday night or we’re playing at 1 o’clock on Sunday in the rain, it doesn’t matter. That’s my mindset."

Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 193 yards in his debut against the Chargers. He just missed John Ross and A.J. Green on deep touchdowns in the third quarter.

"I just have to hit them, that's all there is to it," Burrow said. "The thing about the NFL is there are two or three plays that dictate the outcome of the game. All the games are so close so if I make two extra plays on Sunday we win. I'm just focused on be ready for when those opportunities present themself and being ready to hit those shots and make those decisions."

The Bengals would like nothing more than to get going on offense and put the pressure on a Browns team that is desperate for a victory.

