Joe Burrow to Miss Practice Following Early Training Camp Struggles

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won't practice on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is going to rest his surgically repaired left knee.

It wasn't a planned rest day, but head coach Zac Taylor decided it would be wise to give Burrow Wednesday off with the team not practicing on Thursday.

"We'll rest Joe today because we got this three day burst next week," Taylor said. "He wants to be in there with the guys continuing to gain chemistry with these receivers so it's not something he wants to do, but he's not the coach though, he doesn't get to make that decision."

Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled for most of training camp, but the coaching staff isn't worried about the slow start.

'We’ve seen what our guys are capable of," Taylor said. "For all those guys, as we go forward and start to emphasize guys doing certain things and start to focus in on what we’re expecting to do in the season. Right now we’re just calling plays and everyone is expected to do everything, which is the way you want it. They’re all capable of that. As we get closer to the first preseason game, you really get a chance to hone in on what you do best."

Burrow has thrown multiple interceptions this week and he hasn't looked comfortable in the pocket. Maybe back-to-back off days are exactly what he needs at this stage of training camp. He's expected to practice in full on Friday afternoon.

