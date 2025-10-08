Joe Flacco to Wear New Jersey Number With Cincinnati Bengals Following Trade
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco will wear a new jersey number this season for Cincinnati.
Less than 24 hours after the Bengals traded for the veteran signal-caller, they revealed that Flacco will wear No. 16.
It's a brand new number for Flacco. He wore No. 5 in college and for the Ravens, Broncos and Jets. He also wore No. 19 in New York. He wore No. 15 for the Browns and Colts.
The Bengals are banking on Flacco to right a ship that appears to be sinking. Cincinnati has lost three-straight games by a combined score of 113-37. Jake Browning struggled in his three starts with the Bengals, with all four of their touchdowns coming in garbage time.
The Bengals sent a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick (Lions selection). Cincinnati essentially moved back anywhere from 40-60 draft slots to add the veteran quarterback to their roster.
Cincinnati believes Flacco will be able to get the most out of an offense that includes Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown. Throw in tight ends Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and this offense should be productive.
“Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team.”
Flacco will start for the Bengals on Sunday in Green Bay—just five days after the trade. He's set to practice for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bengals play the Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Flacco led the Browns past the Packers in Week 3. Cleveland rallied in front of their home crowd to top Green Bay 13-10. Now the Bengals are hoping for a similar result on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
