Bengals 'Execute' Right Way Against Dolphins To Completely Flip Script From Ravens Shutout

CINCINNATI — The Bengals bounced back massively from a shutout loss last week to their highest point total of the season, well before the final whistle against Miami. The 45-14 win doesn't matter much in the standings besides slotting the Bengals lower down the draft, but it is big for team morale after a tough week.

Cincinnati hadn't been blown out this decade and responded with its most complete game of the season after a 24-0 Ravens loss last week.

"Proud, not surprised by the response our guys had," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We saw how they responded all week. We knew how they'd respond, and to come down here and put together the performance they did, especially settling down at halftime and coming out and getting four straight turnovers, three turnovers, and a turnover on downs. Offense responded with four straight touchdowns. The special teams unit is doing a great job controlling the field position. Really proud, but again, not surprised by the response we had."

Joe Burrow was a big part of that. After his second-worst statistical performance in the NFL last week, he dialed up four touchdowns and 309 passing yards on a 25-32 completion mark through the air.

It was a signature Burrow show of "execution."

"Just executed better at the end of the day," Burrow said about the difference today. Tee (Higgins) set it off. Set the tone for the day, those two big plays early. And that kind of set the tone for, number one, how the day was going, and number two, how they were going to play us. Think they had a plan, and then those two plays happened, and then they had to change their plan. And that's why he is who he is, and why we value him so much, and just makes plays like that."

The Bengals offense posted an efficient 6.7 yards per play on the afternoon against a defense that had been posting top 10 EPA/play numbers since Week 10.

It's all a little too late, but Cincinnati showed what it can be when Higgin, Burrow, and Ja'Marr Chase are on the field together. Getting three touchdowns from Chase Brown doesn't hurt either.

