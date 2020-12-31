Joe Mixon Makes Unfortunate List After Being Limited by Injuries in 2020

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Ravens.

The 24-year-old hasn't played since Week 6 after suffering a foot injury against the Colts.

The team was hopeful that he'd be able to return this season, but his foot never got close to 100%.

Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension in August. He appeared on an unfortunate list after only playing in six games this season.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry wrote an article for CBS Sports that highlighted the running backs that had delivered after signing long-term extensions with their respective teams.

Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara were the only three that made the list.

Corry also wrote about the running backs that signed long-term deals, but weren't offering the return on investment that their teams were hoping for when they agreed to their respective contracts. Mixon was one of five running backs that were on the list.

"Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension with $10 million guaranteed in early September. A right foot injury has kept Mixon out of action since the sixth game," Corry wrote. "Mixon was seventh in the NFL with 428 rushing yards at the time of injury, but only averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He was also eighth in yards from scrimmage (566). Cincinnati is running the ball well during a current two-game winning streak by averaging 160.5 yards per game."

Next season is the biggest of Mixon's career. The Bengals believe he can be just as productive as Cook and Kamara, but that hasn't been the case—even before his foot injury.

If his four-year contract is going to be beneficial for the franchise, then Cincinnati needs to see some return on their investment next season.

Mixon joins Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on the list of guys that have plenty to prove in 2021.

