John Ross Suffered Foot Injury Playing Cornerback For Bengals in Practice

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' secondary is thin heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers. 

Cincinnati will be without defensive backs Darius Phillips (groin) and LeShaun Sims (concussion). Practice squad cornerbacks Winston Rose and Brian Allen are both on the COVID-19 reserve list. They won't play on Sunday either. 

With the Bengals shorthanded at corner, the team turned to former ninth overall pick John Ross. 

The fourth-year wide receiver hasn't played much this season, but he was willing to switch positions and play corner according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

Unfortunately for Ross, he suffered a foot injury on his second defensive snap. 

"He was excited. He said 'I'm dying to contribute here to this team. I'll go do it,'" Garafolo said. "The second play he's practicing at corner, he goes up, comes down and injures his foot.

"He was trying to convert to corner to help the team this week because they're so shorthanded in the secondary."

Garafolo adds that Ross "could miss some time" with the injury. He's been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Ross spent some time at corner in college when Washington needed help at corner. 

The 24-year-old requested a trade after only appearing in three games this season. The Bengals held onto him, despite his request.

Ross has two receptions for 17 yards this season. He hasn't been targeted since Week 2. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year. 

