Veterans leading the way as Bengals' backers look to take step forward

One of the Bengals' biggest offseason goals was to overhaul their linebacker room.

The top linebackers in today's NFL can run and cover. The Bengals knew they needed to make changes.

They parted with Preston Brown in the middle of last season and opted not to re-sign Nick Vigil, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Bengals' overhaul started in free agency. They signed veteran linebacker Josh Bynes to a one-year contract. He's entering his 10th NFL season. He won Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012.

"Experienced. Proven winner. Leader. Very bright. A vocal leader at the line of scrimmage," linebackers coach Al Golden told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He brings a lot to the room. He's been pivotal in the standard that he's setting and what he demands of the younger guys and the example that he's set. It's been great having him here."

Bynes spent the first three years of his career in Baltimore, before making stops in Detroit and Arizona. He played for the Ravens last season.

Bynes posted a 76.6 grade in 2019 according to Pro Football Focus. His experience is making everyone around him better.

"He's confident in his answers and he's not afraid to ask why," Golden said. "He makes you a better coach. He makes his peers better. He makes our defense better. He's come up with some good ideas as well and we're not afraid to implement them as we move forward."

The Bengals also added three linebackers in the draft, including third-round pick Logan Wilson. The organization believes he can be a four-down player as a rookie. At 6-2, 241 pounds, Wilson's combination of size and speed is exactly what they were looking for this offseason. He ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

"We used to say guys that could've cover were two-down players, but the reality is those guys now are one or one and a half down players because 2nd-and-long, there's so much passing in our league now," Golden said. "That transitions into why we felt confident in Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey and taking them when we did. Both of these young men are also four-down candidates. They're guys that can play on early downs. They can play in the sub [packages]. Certainly they can be out there in two-minute situations. You love the matchup with them on a tight end or a running back."

The Bengals' depth chart may look a lot different, but there are still plenty of familiar faces, including second-year linebacker Germaine Pratt.

The 24-year-old has made strides this offseason and could be in line for the most snaps out of any of the linebackers on the roster.

"He plays big. He's a big man," Golden said of Pratt. "He can play inside or outside. He's got good long speed. I think from that standpoint, he's got versatility.

"He's just much more confident in his answers according to everybody that's been with him. Things are slowing down a little bit for him, which should translate to faster play on the field."

The Bengals are faster and more athletic at linebacker this season. They should benefit greatly from the addition of D.J. Reader on the defensive line. His presence should give Pratt, Bynes and others a chance to make plenty of big plays.

Listen to Hoard's entire interview with Golden below: