NFL News: Lamar Jackson Tested Positive for COVID-19

Lamar Jackson Tested Positive for COVID-19
CINCINNATI — Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The Ravens are scheduled to play the Steelers on Sunday. The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, but it was postponed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore's locker room. 

The Ravens have had at least 12 players and multiple staff members test positive for coronavirus in the past four days. 

Four more Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Baltimore was hoping to right the ship after back-to-back losses. Now the game might not be played at all. 

The reigning MVP has struggled at times this season. Jackson has completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,948 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also ran for 575 yards and three more scores. 

With Jackson out, the Ravens will likely turn to Robert Griffin III. He's the only healthy quarterback remaining on the roster with Trace McSorley also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Griffin has appeared in three games this season. He's completed 1-of-2 passes for nine yards.

Pittsburgh players were upset about the decision to postpone Thursday's game. Clearly the NFL realized that it wasn't safe to play. 

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his thoughts shortly after the announcement.

"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together," he tweeted. "Now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh."

The Steelers are hoping to stay undefeated. They're 10-0 this season, which includes a 28-24 win over the Ravens in Week 8. Baltimore enters with a 6-4 record.

The NFL could postpone the game again 

Oct 4, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to make a pass as Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) chases during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
