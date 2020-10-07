Lamar Jackson Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Bengals

CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury that he suffered in Baltimore's 31-17 win over Washington.

The injury isn't serious according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who says the Ravens kept him out for "precautionary reasons." Robert Griffin III took the first-team reps at quarterback on Wednesday.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows how dynamic Jackson is and is looking forward to going up against the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.

“I’m excited to compete against him. He’s obviously one of the best players in the league right now, going back two or three years," Burrow said. "He’s unbelievable. He’s fun to watch. Teams that play him, I catch myself watching Lamar (on film) instead of watching the defense that I’m studying and I have to go back and rewatch the game because shoot, I just watched Lamar the whole time and I didn’t get anything from that one hour of tape. He’s an unbelievable player and I’m excited to compete against him.”

Jackson isn't the only Ravens player that is dealing with an injury. Speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown (knee) was limited on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh) and defensive back Atnhony Levine (abdomen) were also limited.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee) also missed practice.

The Ravens are 14-point favorites for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. They're the class of the AFC North. The enter with a 3-1 record. Cincinnati is 1-2-1 this season.

