Injury Roundup: The Latest on C.J. Uzomah and the Rest of the Bengals

Cincinnati is dealing with a few injuries ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah didn't practice on Friday. He suffered a sprained MCL in the AFC Title Game against the Chiefs, but hasn't been ruled out for Super Bowl LVI.

In fact, if the Bengals were playing this Sunday, Uzomah would be questionable for the game.

“I don’t anticipate him doing much work this week,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “The goal really is to see where he’s at this weekend and see where he’s going to be on Monday.”

Rookie Jackson Carman also missed practice on Friday with a back issue that has bothered him on and off this season.

Stanley Morgan, Cam Sample and Josh Tupou were limited for the second consecutive practice.

No one has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVI, which means there's a chance the Bengals' entire active roster can play against the Rams.

Check out the official game status report below. The players that are listed as questionable would have that designation if the game was play on Sunday.

The good news is they have an extra week to recover ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

