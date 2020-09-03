Leonard Fournette to join Tom Brady, sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CINCINNATI — Former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette wasn't a free agent for long.

He's agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The fourth-year player was released by Jacksonville on Monday.

Fournette will sign a one-year, $2 million deal that can be worth up to $3.5 million with incentives according to Rapoport. He also filed a grievance in hopes of earning some of his $4.2 million salary from Jacksonville.

The Jaguars selected Fournette with the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons over that span and had the best year of his career last season.

The 25-year-old finished with 1,152 rushing yards (4.3 average) and three touchdowns in 2019. He also had 76 receptions for 522 yards.

Fournette joins Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers were always expected to have a high powered offense. He just gives them another option.

Tampa Bay traded for future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason. The Bucs clearly want to put as many weapons around Brady as possible.

Tampa Bay was one of the destinations that made sense for Fournette. No one claimed him on Tuesday, which allowed him to pick his next team in free agency.

Other teams including the New England Patriots expressed interest in the former LSU star, but this was the "clear and obvious" choice according to Rapoport.

Fournette joins a backfield that includes Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and 2020 third-round pick Ke'Shaun Vaughn. He confirmed the news by posting this photo on twitter.

The Buccaneers begin the 2020 season in 11 days when they take on the Saints in New Orleans.

