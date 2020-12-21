Marvin Lewis 'Under Consideration' For Multiple NFL Head Coaching Jobs

Marvin Lewis could return to the NFL this offseason

CINCINNATI — Marvin Lewis is eyeing an NFL return and multiple teams are reportedly interested in his services.

The 62-year-old is "under consideration" for multiple head coaching jobs according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Lewis is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State on Herm Edwards' staff. He posted a 131-122 record during his 16 seasons with the Bengals. This isn't the first time we've heard about NFL teams being interested in him.

He interviewed with Washington and Dallas last offseason.

The Bengals have won four games since parting ways with Lewis. They're still trying to build a winner.

Moving on from Lewis was the right decision, but his successor has struggled.

Zac Taylor is 4-24-1 and is 0-14-1 on the road since replacing Lewis in 2019.

Ron Rivera and Brian Flores' early success in Washington and Miami, respectively, could help Lewis in his quest to become an NFL head coach again. There was a rush to hire offensive-minded head coaches after Sean McVay's hot start with the Rams, but Rivera and Flores have shown that defensive minds can still be successful in today's NFL.

The Texans, Lions and Falcons already fired their head coaches. The Jets, Jaguars, Chargers and Bears could do the same in the coming weeks.

Lewis is well-respected across the league and should get a look from other NFL teams. He did a lot of good in Cincinnati and would be an upgrade for plenty of teams.

