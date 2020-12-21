NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Carlos Dunlap's Game-Ending Sack Helps Seahawks Clinch Playoff Birth

Carlos Dunlap is playing at a high level for Seattle
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is making the most of his opportunity with the Seahawks. 

The 31-year-old came up big for Seattle in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington. 

Dunlap sacked Dwayne Haskins for a nine-yard loss on 3rd-and-15 with 1:05 remaining. Haskins' fourth down pass fell to the ground. The Seahawks clinched a playoff spot with the win. 

It was Dunlap's second game-clinching sack of the season. He brought down Kyler Murray in the final minute of the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals last month. 

Dunlap has 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in six games with the Seahawks. The former Pro Bowler is showing Seattle and the rest of the NFL that he can still be a dominant pass rusher. 

Dunlap has played through a foot sprain in recent weeks. The Seahawks held him out of their Week 14 contest against the Jets, which allowed him to get much closer to 100%. 

“It definitely helped buy me more time because obviously this is a thing that, you know, once it gets fatigued, that’s when it flares up,’’ Dunlap said. "Game’s on the line, I was healthy enough to go and do what I am here to do. Simple as that.’’

READ MORE: The Bengals' Coaching Staff Got it Wrong with Carlos Dunlap

The Bengals traded Dunlap to the Seahawks in October for center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick. 

He was demoted by Cincinnati's coaching staff and wasn't shy about voicing his displeasure with the decision.

He restructured his contract to help facilitate the trade to Seattle. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (43) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Carlos Dunlap's Game-Ending Sack Helps Seahawks Clinch Playoff Birth

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

The New York Jets Just Entered the Penei Sewell Sweepstakes

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) lead the Bearcats onto the field before the first quarter of the NCAA American Athletic Conference football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The Bearcats led 35-10 at halftime. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats
News

UC Bearcats Open as Underdogs to Georgia Bulldogs in Peach Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
AllBengals Insiders+

TB1K? Tyler Boyd is Eyeing His Third-Straight 1,000-Yard Season

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Ryan Finley's Opportunity, Zac Taylor, Moral Victories and Monday Night Football

Nov 24, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Join Rare Company as Huge Home Underdogs

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) appeal to an official after a play is ruled dead in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Chasing Fourth Down History in Final Weeks of 2020

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) holds on to the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Saints Star Wide Receiver Michael Thomas to Miss Rest of Regular Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) suffers and injury on a carry in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
News

Injury Roundup—Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson Ruled Out For Monday's Game Against Steelers