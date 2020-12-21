Carlos Dunlap's Game-Ending Sack Helps Seahawks Clinch Playoff Birth

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is making the most of his opportunity with the Seahawks.

The 31-year-old came up big for Seattle in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.

Dunlap sacked Dwayne Haskins for a nine-yard loss on 3rd-and-15 with 1:05 remaining. Haskins' fourth down pass fell to the ground. The Seahawks clinched a playoff spot with the win.

It was Dunlap's second game-clinching sack of the season. He brought down Kyler Murray in the final minute of the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals last month.

Dunlap has 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in six games with the Seahawks. The former Pro Bowler is showing Seattle and the rest of the NFL that he can still be a dominant pass rusher.

Dunlap has played through a foot sprain in recent weeks. The Seahawks held him out of their Week 14 contest against the Jets, which allowed him to get much closer to 100%.

“It definitely helped buy me more time because obviously this is a thing that, you know, once it gets fatigued, that’s when it flares up,’’ Dunlap said. "Game’s on the line, I was healthy enough to go and do what I am here to do. Simple as that.’’

The Bengals traded Dunlap to the Seahawks in October for center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick.

He was demoted by Cincinnati's coaching staff and wasn't shy about voicing his displeasure with the decision.

He restructured his contract to help facilitate the trade to Seattle.

