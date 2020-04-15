Mel Kiper goes on epic rant, doesn't believe Joe Burrow is being set up to fail with Bengals

There has been plenty of speculation about Joe Burrow’s NFL future. Some believe he’s a no-brainer pick for the Bengals, while others think Cincinnati should consider trading back to add future assets.

There has also been talk about Burrow being set up to fail if the Bengals take him with the No. 1 pick. One national analyst isn't buying that narrative.

“It makes me sick,” Mel Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up, when asked about Burrow being set up to fail in Cincinnati. “I hear this garbage that everybody wants to spew about the Bengals and how it’s the horrible place to go, it’s awful, you got no chance for a quarterback to have success. What are you dreaming? You want to just throw out inaccurate information, fine, but it makes me sick.”

Kiper’s rant continued, as he discussed the Bengals’ history, which included two Super Bowl appearances in the 1980’s.

“They won in ’81 with Kenny Anderson, ’88 with Boomer Esiason,” Kiper said. “If that’s too far removed, fine. That’s fast forward to 2011-2015. That’s not a hundred years ago guys. They had five straight winning seasons, five straight playoff appearances.

“This notion that Joe Burrow’s going to a place that’s never won, never had success, never had a quarterback do anything is utterly ridiculous.”

The Bengals have to be excited to see an analyst defend their team after what’s been said about them during the pre-draft process. Cincinnati is known for its’ lack of spending in free agency, but their aggressiveness this offseason caught the attention of many, including former Bengals great Andrew Whitworth. Mike Brown wants to win and he thinks Burrow is a player that can help him do it.

Watch Kiper's entire rant below: