AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Mel Kiper goes on epic rant, doesn't believe Joe Burrow is being set up to fail with Bengals

James Rapien

There has been plenty of speculation about Joe Burrow’s NFL future. Some believe he’s a no-brainer pick for the Bengals, while others think Cincinnati should consider trading back to add future assets.

There has also been talk about Burrow being set up to fail if the Bengals take him with the No. 1 pick. One national analyst isn't buying that narrative.

“It makes me sick,” Mel Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up, when asked about Burrow being set up to fail in Cincinnati. “I hear this garbage that everybody wants to spew about the Bengals and how it’s the horrible place to go, it’s awful, you got no chance for a quarterback to have success. What are you dreaming? You want to just throw out inaccurate information, fine, but it makes me sick.”

Kiper’s rant continued, as he discussed the Bengals’ history, which included two Super Bowl appearances in the 1980’s.

“They won in ’81 with Kenny Anderson, ’88 with Boomer Esiason,” Kiper said. “If that’s too far removed, fine. That’s fast forward to 2011-2015. That’s not a hundred years ago guys. They had five straight winning seasons, five straight playoff appearances.

“This notion that Joe Burrow’s going to a place that’s never won, never had success, never had a quarterback do anything is utterly ridiculous.”

The Bengals have to be excited to see an analyst defend their team after what’s been said about them during the pre-draft process. Cincinnati is known for its’ lack of spending in free agency, but their aggressiveness this offseason caught the attention of many, including former Bengals great Andrew Whitworth. Mike Brown wants to win and he thinks Burrow is a player that can help him do it.

Watch Kiper's entire rant below: 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is it time for the Bengals to get new uniforms?

Four NFL teams are getting new uniforms in 2020. Should the Bengals follow suit?

James Rapien

Solomon Wilcots: "There is nothing you could give me for Joe Burrow"

Solomon Wilcots thinks Joe Burrow is a no-brainer pick for the Bengals and wouldn't even consider trade offers for the No. 1 pick

James Rapien

The Bengals should continue their aggressive approach by pursuing a trade for Trent Williams

The Bengals should continue to improve their roster this offseason by pursuing a trade for Redskins tackle Trent Williams

James Rapien

by

ClevelandBengalFan

Joe Burrow compared to Peyton Manning; NFL teams reportedly have Burrow at the top of their board

Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt says Joe Burrow reminds him of Peyton Manning, as most NFL teams have Burrow at the top of their draft board

James Rapien

Report: Dolphins' head coach Brian Flores, GM Chris Grier don't want to "trade the farm" for Joe Burrow

Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grant don't want to make a blockbuster trade to get Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

Cbgtroth

Andrew Whitworth: Bengals are sending "good message" to Joe Burrow with spending in free agency

Andrew Whitworth believes the Bengals sent a good message to Joe Burrow with their spending in free agency

James Rapien

The Bengals make a trade and address their biggest weaknesses in Mock Draft 2.0

The Bengals make a trade, address their biggest weaknesses in Mock Draft 2.0

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Zac Taylor says Bengals likely keeping No. 1 pick, as team reportedly maxes out meeting time with Joe Burrow

The Bengals reportedly maxed out their meeting time with Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor says the team will likely keep the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

James Rapien

Podcast: Zeroing in on Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor's quest to build a winning culture in Cincinnati

A discussion about Joe Burrow, what the Bengals would want in a trade for the No. 1 pick, Zac Taylor's goal in 2020 and so much more

James Rapien

Bengals hold pre-draft meeting with Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals held a pre-draft meeting with linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither after coaching him at the Senior Bowl.

James Rapien