Mohamed Sanu agrees to one-year deal with San Francisco 49ers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has a new home. He agreed to a one-year deal with San Francisco according to agent Mike McCartney.

This is a natural fit for Sanu, who worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. San Francisco needs help at wide receiver and Sanu should be able to contribute right away. 

The Patriots released the 31-year-old earlier this month. Sanu was set to make $6.5 million this season, which is a big reason why New England moved on from the veteran.

Sanu showed up to Patriots camp in great shape. Money was the driving force behind his release. Don't be surprised if he gets real playing time in San Francisco.

Sanu spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals. He helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs each year. His best season with the Bengals was in 2014, when he finished with 56 receptions, 790 yards and five touchdowns.

The Falcons signed Sanu to a five-year, $32 million contract after the 2015 season. He compiled 225 receptions, 2,507 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 53 games for Atlanta. 

He had 26 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown in eight games for New England last season. The Patriots traded their 2020 second-round pick for him prior to the trade deadline last season.

The wide receiver-needy 49ers get him on the cheap. It's a perfect fit for Sanu, who should make an instant impact in Shanahan's system. 

Sanu is far from a burner, but he should be a consistent possession receiver for San Francisco. Look for him to potentially start with Deebo Samuel on injured reserve. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

