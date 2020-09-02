Mohamed Sanu released by Patriots, wants to play 'where he's valued'

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was released by the Patriots on Wednesday.

He had 26 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown in eight games for New England last season. The Patriots traded their 2020 second-round pick for him prior to the trade deadline last season.

Sanu told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that Bill Belichick called him into the team facilities for a brief conversation.

"He told me it wasn't going to work out, which I respect," Sanu told Anderson. I personally think it was a money thing. I still want to play where I'm valued."

Sanu was set to make $6.5 million this season. He was going to be the Patriots third wide receiver behind Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry.

Sanu spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals. He helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs each year. His best season with the Bengals was in 2014, when he finished with 56 receptions, 790 yards and five touchdowns.

The Falcons signed Sanu to a five-year, $32 million contract after the 2015 season. He compiled 225 receptions, 2,507 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 53 games for Atlanta.

Sanu should get another opportunity. Keep an eye on the 49ers, who have a need a wide receiver. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan worked with Sanu in Atlanta, so it would be a natural fit.

Some fans have tossed out the idea of a possible reunion in Cincinnati, but the Bengals wide receiver room is already loaded.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!