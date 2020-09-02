SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Mohamed Sanu released by Patriots, wants to play 'where he's valued'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was released by the Patriots on Wednesday. 

He had 26 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown in eight games for New England last season. The Patriots traded their 2020 second-round pick for him prior to the trade deadline last season. 

Sanu told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that Bill Belichick called him into the team facilities for a brief conversation. 

"He told me it wasn't going to work out, which I respect," Sanu told Anderson. I personally think it was a money thing. I still want to play where I'm valued."

Sanu was set to make $6.5 million this season. He was going to be the Patriots third wide receiver behind Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry. 

Sanu spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals. He helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs each year. His best season with the Bengals was in 2014, when he finished with 56 receptions, 790 yards and five touchdowns. 

The Falcons signed Sanu to a five-year, $32 million contract after the 2015 season. He compiled 225 receptions, 2,507 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 53 games for Atlanta. 

Sanu should get another opportunity. Keep an eye on the 49ers, who have a need a wide receiver. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan worked with Sanu in Atlanta, so it would be a natural fit. 

Some fans have tossed out the idea of a possible reunion in Cincinnati, but the Bengals wide receiver room is already loaded. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A breakdown of the Bengals' cap space following the Joe Mixon extension

Here's a look at the Cincinnati Bengals' remaining cap space after Joe Mixon's new deal

James Rapien

by

Beans-N-Toast

Leonard Fournette to join Tom Brady, sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette to join Tom Brady, sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Rapien

Roger Goodell believes the NFL will play a full season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes the league will play a full season

James Rapien

Bengals' 53-man roster projection: Post-Training Camp Edition

Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster projection: Post-Training Camp Edition

James Rapien

Report: Joe Mixon finalizing four-year extension with Bengals

Joe Mixon finalizing four-year extension with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

julie iannuzzi

Catching up with the 2020 First-Round Quarterbacks

Catching up with the 2020 NFL Draft First-Round Quarterbacks

James Rapien

Joe Mixon hopes to finish career in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow, wants to be 'the best guy on the field'

Joe Mixon hopes to finish career with Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor discusses Joe Mixon's contract extension

Zac Taylor discusses Joe Mixon's contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Mixon discusses contract extension, explains why he wanted to remain with Bengals

Joe Mixon discusses contract extension, explains why he wanted to remain with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Tyler Eifert to honor fallen officer on helmet

Jacksonville Jaguars Tyler Eifert to honor fallen officer on helmet

James Rapien