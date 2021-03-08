Multiple Teams Interested in Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz

The three-time Pro Bowler could be on the move

A plethora of veteran NFL players are expected to be released before the new league year begins on March 17. The 2021 salary cap could be anywhere from $180-$185 million, which is much less than the $210 million estimation that was set before the coronavirus pandemic.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz could be one of those cap casualties. The 31-year-old finished with 36 receptions and a career-low 335 yards in 11 games with Philadelphia last season.

Despite his struggles, the Eagles have received plenty of interest in Ertz according to Mike Silver of NFL Network.

"Multiple teams have called the Eagles about the possibility of trading for three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz," Silver tweeted on Sunday night. "A deal could happen in the coming days, according to two sources familiar with the talks."

Ertz had at least 74 receptions in five straight seasons from 2015-19. He finished with a career-high 116 receptions for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.

His contract is the problem. Ertz is scheduled to make $8.25 million in 2021 and comes with a $12.4 million cap hit. He also wants a new contract.

If he's willing to restructure his current deal to lower his cap hit in exchange for more long-term security, then it could help facilitate a possible trade.

Ertz is still a quality player that could help plenty of teams across the league, but his flexibility will determine his value on the trade market, especially with so many veterans expected to be released in the coming days.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals' "New Stripes" Might've Leaked

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook