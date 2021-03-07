Look: The Bengals 'New Stripes' Might've Leaked Before Official Release
CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of speculation about the Bengals' new uniforms over the past few months.
The organization adopted the "new stripes" slogan as part of their offseason rebranding, which includes a significant uniform change.
The Bengals didn't plan on releasing them until next month, but they appeared to leak on Sunday afternoon.
A fan named Tim Rogers was the first to notice that the new jerseys were on eBay. From Joe Burrow to A.J. Green, the "new stripes" were available for all to see. Check out images of the jerseys below.
The organization hasn't confirmed that these are the new jerseys, but they do appear to be the real thing.
The white jerseys didn't leak, so there's at least one surprise on the way for Bengals fans.
We'll have more information on the new uniforms when it's available.
