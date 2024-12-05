National Writer: Cincinnati Bengals Should Trade Ja'Marr Chase to Extend Super Bowl Window
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is having the best year of his career.
The 24-year-old is on pace to finish with 112 catches for 1,617 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
Despite his success, the Bengals are 4-8. Should they consider trading Chase is hopes of re-tooling a Super Bowl caliber roster around Joe Burrow?
Matt Verderame of the MMQB made the case in a column he wrote on Thursday.
"By moving off Chase, the Bengals could acquire enough future cap space and draft picks to transform a roster riddled with issues," Verderame wrote. "Cincinnati would undoubtedly spark a bidding war by putting Chase on the block, driving up what many in league circles say would already be a historic price."
Verderame compared it to the Chiefs' decision to trade Tyreek Hill a few years ago.
Chase has one year left on his rookie contract (fifth-year option) and can sign an extension with the Bengals at anytime.
It's a bold take, but that's what happens when you're 4-8. The Bengals aren't going to trade Chase.
They'll probably make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL this offseason.
It's also reasonable to think the Bengals need to explore outside the box ideas to improve the roster this offseason.
Check out Verderame's entire column, which includes comments from multiple league executives here.
