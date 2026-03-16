Cincinnati Bengals Made Big Moves in Free Agency: Did They Actually Improve?

CINCINNATI — Are the Bengals done?

It's a question that will be asked often over the next few days. Cincinnati signed Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen to multi-year deals in free agency. They lost Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, and multiple role players.

If they are done, it's fair to wonder how much they improved in free agency. If Allen is their last big swing, where are they better?

Cincinnati Kid Returns Home

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) runs to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cook is the major upgrade. The Bengals went from Geno Stone to Cook on the back end. There weren't many upgrades in free agency that could've been better.

Stone was unreliable on his best day in stripes and one of the most inconsistent tacklers in team history. Cook is the opposite. He only missed five tackles last season, isn't afraid to hit and should bring creditibility and leadership to the back end of the Bengals' defense.

"I would say leadership. That's one thing. Tackling. Being consistent," Cook said after signing his 3-year, $40.25 million contract. "I am who I am. I'm gonna bring that to the table. But at the same time, I also want to learn my teammates and understand how to make them better as well."

Where Else Did They Improve?

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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While Mafe is a high upside addition that should give the Bengals' pass rush a real boost, no one is expecting him to be a better defensive end than Hendrickson was. It's easy to forget he was on the team last season, but Hendrickson still had four sacks in seven games. That means he was on pace for 10 sacks in a 17 game season. The Bengals would love to get 10 sacks from Mafe in his first year with the team.

Essentially swapping out Ossai and Hendrickson for Mafe is a loss at defensive end. If they don't add another piece there, then they certainly got worse in that area in free agency.

Of course they will probably tell you that it clears the late for Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy, but they needed another veteran that could rotate with their young pass rushers. So far, that piece hasn't been added.

Allen an Upgrade

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) is knocked down by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) as he gets a pass off in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Say what you want about Allen not being in his prime, but he addresses major need for the Bengals. They desperately needed to give their interior pass rush some help. BJ Hill had a very underrated season last year, but he was the only defensive tackle that made a real impact as a pass rusher.

Allen should be able to give them more of the same. Now they have two proven vets that can get after opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, TJ Slaton maintains the nose tackle role. The Allen addition means all eyes are on Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson to prove themselves. If they don't, look for Allen, Hill and Slaton to lead the way in that room.

The Bengals' interior pass rush is certainly better today than it was when free agency opened.

Bottom Line

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches the video board in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals clearly improved at safety and defensive tackle. They're worse at edge and didn't touch one of their biggest weaknesses: linebacker.

While Cook, Mafe and Allen all fit what the Bengals need, it just isn't enough. They haven't done enough, especially after their franchise quarterback stressed how important free agency was to the 6-11 Bengals.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said in January when asked about free agency. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The Bengals needed to get a proven linebacker that could make a difference. They haven't done that. They needed to bring in two edge rushers that would bring real juice to their pass rush. So far they've only gotten one.

Are they done?

They shouldn't be, but if they are, then it was an underwhelming haul for a Bengals team that needed to bring in serious talent in free agency.

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