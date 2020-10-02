NFL Extends Daily COVID-19 Testing Following Titans' Outbreak

CINCINNATI — The NFL and the Players Association have agreed to continue daily coronavirus testing.

"We have extended our agreement with the NFLPA to continue daily COVID-19 testing, except for game days, until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The agreement includes daily testing for players and coaches during clubs' bye weeks in order to mitigate the risk of future transmission of the virus."

Players and coaches won't be allowed to leave the the club city during the bye week.

Players will be fined $50,000 for their first missed test. If they miss a second test, then they'll be suspended for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. If a player misses three or more tests, they'll be subject to additional discipline, which could include suspension.

If a player or coach misses a daily test without authorization during the bye week will be required to have five negative PCR tests, each taken 24 hours apart, prior to returning to team facilities.

The agreement comes after seven Titans players and six other members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL already postponed Tennessee's game against Pittsburgh, which was scheduled for Sunday. They're hoping to play the game later this season.

The NFL and the Players Association are in Tennessee on Friday to review the Titans' situation according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

They have done a good job of limiting positive tests. The Titans are the first team to suffer an outbreak since training camps started in late July. The league and the Players Association are hoping to keep it that way.

