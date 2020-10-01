SI.com
Steelers-Titans postponed until later this season after more positive tests

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — One of the NFL's best games on their Week 4 schedule is being postponed until later in the season. 

The Titans and Steelers won't play this week after an additional Titans player and another personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Titans and Steelers game was been postponed after nine members of the Titans organization, including four players, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. 

The NFL was hoping to play the game on Monday or Tuesday night, but that idea never came to fruition after more positive tests

"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel," the NFL said in a statement. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

The Titans have been meeting virtually for most of the week, following the news of positive tests in their building. 

The NFL is expected to announce a new game date on Thursday. 

This is the first time the league has had to postpone a regular season game due to COVID-19. The Titans had 11 people — five players and six other employees — test positive for coronavirus. 

This was going to be one of the best matchups of the week. Both teams are 3-0 this season and narrowly escaped Week 3 with wins. 

It doesn't sound like any other teams — specifically the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday — were impacted by the positive tests in the Tennessee locker room. That's good news for Minnesota and the rest of the NFL.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

