NFL Insider Says Bengals Have Received 'Quite a Bit' of Interest in Trey Hendrickson Trade

Could the Bengals get more than expected for the NFL's sack leader?

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals gave Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade on Thursday.

There's already plenty of interest in him across the NFL. The Commanders, Falcons, Colts and Packers are four of the many teams that have been mentioned as possible suitors.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic is reporting that Cincinnati has gotten plenty of calls on their star pass rusher.

"The Bengals have received quite a bit of interest in a potential trade for DE Trey Hendrickson, who has been given permission to speak with teams about a new contract, per source," Howe tweeted. "Sounds like the possibility exists for a win-win outcome for both sides."

If multiple teams have serious interest in Hendrickson, that could drive up the asking price in a trade.

Could they get the 29th overall pick from the Commanders? It seems unlikely, but that's the way the Bengals should be thinking.

If they're going to trade a top pass rusher, rather than pay him, they need to get significant assets in return. If only one or two teams are interested, it's going to be tough to get a haul for Hendrickson.

If they have 3-5 teams that have serious interest, then a bidding war could drive the price up and the Bengals could benefit.

Published
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

