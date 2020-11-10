CINCINNATI — The NFL playoffs are expanding ... sort of.

The league approved a proposal that will expand the playoffs from 14 to 16 teams for the 2020-21 postseason according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

Most fans would probably love for the playoffs to expand because it gives their team a better chance at making the postseason.

Unfortunately for them, an expanded playoff would only take place if the NFL can't complete its' full 256 game regular season in 17 or 18 weeks.

If COVID-19 were to get in the way and prevent the league from playing a full regular season, than the playoffs would expand to 16 teams.

Division winners would still play at home in the first round of the postseason.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is hopeful that the league will complete a full schedule in 17 weeks and play the Super Bowl with some fans in the stands on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.

READ MORE: NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches

READ MORE: A Prediction for the Bengals' Final Eight Games

This measure is a backup plan just in case one or more games that impact playoff spots or seeding are cancelled due to COVID-19.

The NFL has postponed games, but they have yet to cancel a game this season.

The Bengals and the Steelers both have multiple players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Numbers of cases are rising around the country and the NFL is taking precautions to ensure they can finish the season on time.

Multiple players on the list didn't test positive for coronavirus and are on there for precautionary reasons.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!