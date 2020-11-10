SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

NFL Playoffs to Expand to 16 Teams if Meaningful Games Are Cancelled Due to COVID-19

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The NFL playoffs are expanding ... sort of. 

The league approved a proposal that will expand the playoffs from 14 to 16 teams for the 2020-21 postseason according to the MMQB's Albert Breer. 

Most fans would probably love for the playoffs to expand because it gives their team a better chance at making the postseason. 

Unfortunately for them, an expanded playoff would only take place if the NFL can't complete its' full 256 game regular season in 17 or 18 weeks. 

If COVID-19 were to get in the way and prevent the league from playing a full regular season, than the playoffs would expand to 16 teams. 

Division winners would still play at home in the first round of the postseason. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is hopeful that the league will complete a full schedule in 17 weeks and play the Super Bowl with some fans in the stands on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay. 

READ MORE: NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches 

READ MORE: A Prediction for the Bengals' Final Eight Games

This measure is a backup plan just in case one or more games that impact playoff spots or seeding are cancelled due to COVID-19.

The NFL has postponed games, but they have yet to cancel a game this season.

The Bengals and the Steelers both have multiple players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Numbers of cases are rising around the country and the NFL is taking precautions to ensure they can finish the season on time. 

Multiple players on the list didn't test positive for coronavirus and are on there for precautionary reasons. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and Scouts

NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and Scouts

James Rapien

by

Stretchballs

Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop After Bye Week

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop, Tua Tagovailoa on the rise

James Rapien

Five NFL Draft Prospects That Bengals Fans Should Monitor

Five NFL Draft Prospects That Cincinnati Bengals Fans Should Monitor

Blake Jewell

by

Beans-N-Toast

Watch: Bengals Safety Vonn Bell Discusses Steelers Rivalry, COVID-19 and Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals Safety Vonn Bell Discusses Steelers Rivalry, COVID-19 and Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Bengals Higher Than Expected, But Fall in Power Rankings After Bye Week

Cincinnati Bengals Ranked Higher Than Expected, But Fall in Power Rankings After Bye Week

James Rapien

Sam Hubbard Cleared to Practice, Eligible to Return for Bengals

Sam Hubbard Cleared to Practice, Eligible to Return for Bengals

James Rapien

Ben Roethlisberger and Three Steelers' Teammates Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Ben Roethlisberger and Three Pittsburgh Steelers' Teammates Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

James Rapien

Podcast: Expectations for the Second Half of the Season, the Bengals' Offense, Joe Burrow and Scheme Changes

Expectations for the Second Half of the Season, the Cincinnati Bengals' Offense, Joe Burrow and Scheme Changes

James Rapien

Three Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Bengals' Season

Three Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Cincinnati Bengals' Season

James Rapien

The Bengals and Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien