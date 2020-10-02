SI.com
Steelers-Titans Rescheduled for Week 7, as NFL Reshuffles Deck After COVID-19 Outbreak

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Steelers and Titans game that was scheduled for this Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19, but the two teams are still going to play this season. 

Pittsburgh will play Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Steelers were originally scheduled to play the Ravens in Week 7. That game will be pushed back to Week 8. Baltimore was scheduled to have a bye that week, but they'll play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. instead. 

The Ravens' bye will now been in Week 7. 

This is the first time the NFL has had to change their regular season schedule due to COVID-19. 

The league and the Players Association agreed to extend their daily coronavirus testing following the outbreak in Tennessee. Seven Titans players and six other members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week. 

"We have extended our agreement with the NFLPA to continue daily COVID-19 testing, except for game days, until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The agreement includes daily testing for players and coaches during clubs' bye weeks in order to mitigate the risk of future transmission of the virus."

The NFL and the Players Association are in Tennessee on Friday to review the Titans' situation according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

They have done a good job of limiting positive tests. The Titans are the first team to suffer an outbreak since training camps started in late July. The league and the Players Association are hoping to keep it that way.

