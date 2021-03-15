Patriots' Spending Spree Continues, New England Adds Two More Big Pieces on Defense

The Patriots have aggressively addressed their weaknesses

The Patriots have to make plenty of roster upgrades this offseason and they're off to a great start. New England agreed to terms with former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and former Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on Monday afternoon.

Their spending spree isn't over. The Patriots are signing former Ravens edge rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract with $32 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Judon had 236 tackles, 34.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in five seasons with Baltimore.

They're also signing former Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million contract with $9 million in guarantees according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He has the versatility to play both safety and corner.

The Patriots finished 7-9 last season, but they're making a real push to upgrade their roster. They've also been in communication with guard Joe Thuney, who could make up to $15 million per season. The 28-year-old is expected to be one of the Bengals' top free agent targets.

New England entered free agency with plenty of cap space. They've committed $146 million to Smith, Godchaux, Judon and Mills.

Smith is the highest paid skill player in Patriots' history and Judon is the highest paid defensive player in team history.

The open negotiation period began on Monday at Noon ET. It didn't take long for the Patriots to address some of their biggest weaknesses.

They're expected to make more moves, which could include Thuney.

