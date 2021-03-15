Thuney Watch: Patriots Hoping to Sign Star Guard to Long-Term Deal

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Joe Thuney Watch: Patriots Re-Open Contract Talks With Prized Guard, Want to Keep Him

Thuney watch continues with the NFL's open negotiating period set to begin
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Plenty of Bengals fans are hoping the team can land star guard Joe Thuney in free agency. The 28-year-old is considered the top interior offensive lineman on the market. 

Thuney has spent the first five seasons of his career in New England. The Patriots are hoping to keep him according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Washington taking Brandon Scherff off the market should really help New England’s Joe Thuney," Breer noted in his MMQB column. "It seemed the Patriots were resigned to Thuney’s 2021 departure after tagging him last March—they had very minimal discussions on a long-term deal with him thereafter, and no progress had been made right up to when the Patriots agreed to deal for Trent Brown last week. But since then, the lines of communication have reopened, and the Patriots have expressed that they’d like to keep Thuney. Whether the sides can meet on a price remains to be seen."

Thuney could be the first guard to receive a contract worth $15 million annually. He won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, so if they offer a comparable contract then there's no reason why they wouldn't be the frontrunner. 

He's expected to receive interest from a plethora of teams including the Bengals, Texans, Seahawks, Vikings and Packers.

He grew up about an hour away from Cincinnati and the idea of playing in his home state could be appealing. 

While Thuney is the best guard on the market, a veteran like Trai Turner could offer more value. Cincinnati already missed out on Kevin Zeitler, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Ravens on Monday morning. 

Thuney is an unrestricted free agent. He can begin negotiating with the Bengals and the rest of the league on Monday at Noon ET. 

For the latest news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Thuney Watch: Patriots Hoping to Sign Star Guard to Long-Term Deal

Kevin Zeitler
News

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive guard A.J. Cann (60) and center Brandon Linder (65) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) run from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Veteran Guard Restructures Deal to Avoid Free Agency

Feb 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on a cooler during the first half between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Bengals Concept Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger Logo

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Drew Brees Announces His Retirement

Aug 17, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Hosting Veteran Cornerback A.J. Bouye For Visit

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) lines up to defend against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) in the third quarter of an NFL Week 12 game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-11 on the season. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
GM Report

William Jackson III Expected to Get 'Big-Time Pay Day' in Free Agency