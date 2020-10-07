Players on the Patriots, Titans and Raiders Test Positive For COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 according to various reports.

Patriots cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. The 30-year-old was the first New England player to do so follow Cam Newton's positive test over the weekend.

The NFL moved the Patriots-Chiefs game from Sunday to Monday.

Gilmore's positive test was taken on Tuesday. The Patriots cancelled Wednesday's practice.

Kansas City will be allowed to practice in person on Wednesday. All of the tests they took on Tuesday were negative. They will have stricter safety protocols since they just played a team with a player that tested positive.

The Tennessee Titans were hoping to re-open their facility in the near future. That's been put on hold after two more players on the roster tested positive for COVID-19. They were the first team to have an outbreak. Their Week 4 matchup with the Steelers was delayed until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh originally scheduled to play the Ravens in Week 7. That game will be pushed back to Week 8. Baltimore was scheduled to have a bye that week, but they'll play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. instead. The Ravens' bye will now been in Week 7.

The Titans have had 10 players and eight members of the personnel staff test positive in the past eight days.

The Raiders were the only other team that had a player test positive for COVID-19 during Tuesday's round of testing. They also placed defensive linemen Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!