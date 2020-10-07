SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Players on the Patriots, Titans and Raiders Test Positive For COVID-19

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 according to various reports. 

Patriots cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. The 30-year-old was the first New England player to do so follow Cam Newton's positive test over the weekend. 

The NFL moved the Patriots-Chiefs game from Sunday to Monday. 

Gilmore's positive test was taken on Tuesday. The Patriots cancelled Wednesday's practice. 

Kansas City will be allowed to practice in person on Wednesday. All of the tests they took on Tuesday were negative. They will have stricter safety protocols since they just played a team with a player that tested positive. 

The Tennessee Titans were hoping to re-open their facility in the near future. That's been put on hold after two more players on the roster tested positive for COVID-19. They were the first team to have an outbreak. Their Week 4 matchup with the Steelers was delayed until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. 

Pittsburgh originally scheduled to play the Ravens in Week 7. That game will be pushed back to Week 8. Baltimore was scheduled to have a bye that week, but they'll play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. instead. The Ravens' bye will now been in Week 7. 

The Titans have had 10 players and eight members of the personnel staff test positive in the past eight days. 

The Raiders were the only other team that had a player test positive for COVID-19 during Tuesday's round of testing. They also placed defensive linemen Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: The Weekly Mailbag and Running on 2nd-and-Long

The Cincinnati Bengals Weekly Mailbag and Running on Second-and-Long

James Rapien

Brett Favre 'Not Surprised' By Joe Burrow's Hot Start With Bengals

Brett Favre 'Not Surprised' By Joe Burrow's Hot Start With Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Free Agent Defensive Tackle Xavier Williams Visiting Bengals

Free Agent Defensive Tackle Xavier Williams Visiting Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Visiting Seahawks, Plans to Meet With Packers

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Visiting Seattle Seahawks, Plans to Meet With Green Bay Packers

James Rapien

My Experience Attending an NFL Game During a Pandemic

What It's Like To Attend a Cincinnati Bengals Game During a Pandemic

Andrew Miller

Jessie Bates Having Breakout Season For Bengals

Jessie Bates Having Breakout Season For Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Bengals Allowed to Have 12,000 Fans At Remaining Home Games

Cincinnati Bengals Allowed to Have 12,000 Fans at Next Home Game

James Rapien

Bengals Insist A.J. Green is the Same Player He's Always Been: 'His Day is Coming'

Cincinnati Bengals Insist A.J. Green is the Same Player He's Always Been: 'His Day is Coming'

James Rapien

Watch: Chad Johnson and Carson Palmer Are Together Again

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson reunited with Carson Palmer

James Rapien

Bobby Hart Excelling in One Key Area For Bengals

Bobby Hart is Excelling in One Key Area For Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien