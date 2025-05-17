Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward Rips Bengals for Trey Hendrickson Situation: 'They Don't Have Enough Money'
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is unhappy with his current contract and wants a new deal.
Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward weighed in on the situation on the "Not Just Football Podcast."
"They don't have enough money," Heyward declared with a chuckle. "I dare you to go pay him."
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons. He's entering the final year of his contract and set to make $16 million in base salary in 2025.
Hendrickson showed up for the Bengals' offseason practice on May 13, but didn't participate. Instead, he stood on the field and talked with multiple coaches and other Bengals employees before talking with the media for 24 minutes after the session. Is he willing to sit out if he doesn't get a new contract?
“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson said. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”
Listen to Hendrickson 24 minute session with the media about his contract here. Check out the Heyward podcast here.
