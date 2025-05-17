All Bengals

Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward Rips Bengals for Trey Hendrickson Situation: 'They Don't Have Enough Money'

Trey Hendrickson is unhappy with his current contract and wants a new deal.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) stands by before the first quarter of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) stands by before the first quarter of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — It's no secret that Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is unhappy with his current contract and wants a new deal.

Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward weighed in on the situation on the "Not Just Football Podcast."

"They don't have enough money," Heyward declared with a chuckle. "I dare you to go pay him."

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons. He's entering the final year of his contract and set to make $16 million in base salary in 2025.

Hendrickson showed up for the Bengals' offseason practice on May 13, but didn't participate. Instead, he stood on the field and talked with multiple coaches and other Bengals employees before talking with the media for 24 minutes after the session. Is he willing to sit out if he doesn't get a new contract?

“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson said. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”

Listen to Hendrickson 24 minute session with the media about his contract here. Check out the Heyward podcast here.

-----

Published
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

