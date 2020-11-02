Report: Steelers Add Linebacker Avery Williamson in Trade with Jets

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are arguably the best team in the NFL. They're the only unbeaten team in the league.

Pittsburgh is adding another piece to an already dominant defense.

The Steelers are trading their 2022 fifth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for linebacker Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News was the first to report the trade.

Williamson had nine tackles on Sunday in the Jets' 35-9 loss to Chiefs. The 28-year-old will be a free agent next offseason. He has 50 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception in six games.

The Jets save nearly $1.8 million in salary with the trade. They could roll over the extra space to the 2021 season.

The addition of Williamson will help make up for the loss of Devin Bush, who suffered a torn ACL last month.

Pittsburgh rallied from a 17-7 deficit to beat the Ravens 28-24 on Sunday.

The Steelers play Andy Dalton and the Cowboys in Week 9, before hosting the Bengals in Pittsburgh in Week 10.

This is the first of what is expected to be an eventful NFL trade deadline. There are plenty of players that could be on the move.

Look for teams like the Steelers and Ravens to stay aggressive in their pursuit of acquiring more talent.

The Bengals could be in the mix, both as buyers and sellers.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

