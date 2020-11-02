SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Report: Steelers Add Linebacker Avery Williamson in Trade with Jets

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are arguably the best team in the NFL. They're the only unbeaten team in the league. 

Pittsburgh is adding another piece to an already dominant defense. 

The Steelers are trading their 2022 fifth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for linebacker Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick. 

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News was the first to report the trade. 

Williamson had nine tackles on Sunday in the Jets' 35-9 loss to Chiefs. The 28-year-old will be a free agent next offseason. He has 50 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception in six games.

The Jets save nearly $1.8 million in salary with the trade. They could roll over the extra space to the 2021 season. 

The addition of Williamson will help make up for the loss of Devin Bush, who suffered a torn ACL last month. 

Pittsburgh rallied from a 17-7 deficit to beat the Ravens 28-24 on Sunday. 

The Steelers play Andy Dalton and the Cowboys in Week 9, before hosting the Bengals in Pittsburgh in Week 10. 

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross

READ MORE: The Bengals Should Be Buyers at the Trade Deadline

This is the first of what is expected to be an eventful NFL trade deadline. There are plenty of players that could be on the move. 

Look for teams like the Steelers and Ravens to stay aggressive in their pursuit of acquiring more talent. 

The Bengals could be in the mix, both as buyers and sellers. 

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 31-20 Win Over the Titans

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' 31-20 Win Over the Tennessee Titans

Blake Jewell

by

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' Win Over the Titans and the Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Tennessee Titans and the NFL Trade Deadline=

James Rapien

Taylor Praises Price, Sends Message to Locker Room: 'He's About Everything We Want Our Players to be About'

Zac Taylor Praises Billy Price: 'He's About Everything We Want Our Players to be About'

James Rapien

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Tennessee Titans

James Rapien

Three Down Look: All Three Phases Propel Bengals Past Titans

Three Down Look: All Three Phases Propel Cincinnati Bengals Past Tennessee Titans

Russ Heltman

Watch: Jessie Bates on the Bengals' Win over the Titans, the Defense and Joe Burrow's Leadership

Jessie Bates on the Bengals' Win over the Titans, the Defense and Joe Burrow's Leadership

James Rapien

Podcast: The Offensive Line and Defense Step Up in Bengals' Win Over Titans

The Offensive Line and Defense Step Up in Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

James Rapien

Watch: Brawl Breaks Out in Bears-Saints Game

Brawl Breaks Out in Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints Game

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on the Bengals' Win, the Offensive Line, His Receivers and more

Watch: Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' Win, the Offensive Line, His Receivers and more

James Rapien

Shorthanded Bengals Lead Wire-to-Wire, Upset Titans 31-20

Cincinnati Bengals Lead Wire-to-Wire in 31-20 win over Tennessee Titans

James Rapien