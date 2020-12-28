Watch: Tee Higgins on Potentially Reaching Breaking Bengals' Rookie Records, Two Wins in a Row and the Ravens

Tee Higgins is just 92 yards away from 1,000 going into the Bengals' season finale

CINCINNATI — Wide receiver Tee Higgins discussed their two-game winning streak, Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, the possibility of breaking Cris Collinsworth's record for most receptions by a Bengals rookie and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.

