NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Watch: Tee Higgins on Potentially Reaching Breaking Bengals' Rookie Records, Two Wins in a Row and the Ravens

Tee Higgins is just 92 yards away from 1,000 going into the Bengals' season finale
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Wide receiver Tee Higgins discussed their two-game winning streak, Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, the possibility of breaking Cris Collinsworth's record for most receptions by a Bengals rookie and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Tee Higgins on Bengals' Win Over Texans
News

Watch: Tee Higgins on Potentially Reaching Breaking Bengals' Rookie Records, Two Wins in a Row and the Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) pumps up the crowd after a Tyler Boyd touchdown reception in the first quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. The game was tied 14-14 at half time. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Rule Out Joe Mixon For Season Finale Against Ravens

Zac Taylor on Bengals' win and season finale
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on His Confidence, the Bengals' Offense and Joe Mixon

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch as Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Says the Bengals Should Re-Sign A.J. Green This Offseason

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Close to Breaking Cris Collinsworth's Rookie Record

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) warms up on the field before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Washington Releases Former First Round Pick Dwayne Haskins

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Get Help on Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What Back-to-Back Wins Means for Zac Taylor and the Rest of the Bengals' Coaching Staff

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) defends during the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Open as Double-Digit Home Underdogs Against Ravens Despite Winning Two-Straight Games