Tee Higgins is raising money for scholarships at his alma mater

The Bengals prioritized character in the 2020 NFL Draft.

They wanted talented players, but they also made sure the guys they drafted were good people.

Six of their seven draft picks were college captains. The one player that didn't hold that title was second-round pick Tee Higgins.

The former Clemson wide receiver may not have been a captain for the Tigers, but he's proving to be a leader.

Higgins, 21, is helping raise money to provide scholarships to deserving black and African American student athletes at his alma mater.

"Change is about action!," Higgins wrote on Instagram. "BE THE CHANGE by joining me and @esm.football by donating $5-$85+ to provide scholarships to deserving black and African American student athletes from my alma mater, Oak Ridge High School! 100% of proceeds will go directly to these scholarships. LINK IN BIO! 🖤"

This is just the latest example of a young Bengals player leading by example.

The young guys are already feeding off of one another. Higgins loved that fellow rookie Joe Burrow spoke out against racial injustice.

Khalid Kareem and Logan Wilson have also addressed the issues in America on social media.

The Bengals may have a young locker room, but the guys they added appear to be mature and motivated to make the world a better place.