Three players that should be in your fantasy lineups on Thursday night

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Jaguars are hosting the Dolphins on Thursday night. 

Jacksonville is a 3-point favorite at home. They enter with a 1-1 record. Miami is 0-2 on the season.

There are plenty of intriguing fantasy storylines in this game. Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark is out with back and chest injuries, which impacts plenty of other players on the Jacksonville offense. 

Here are three players and two sleepers — that you should plug into your fantasy lineups prior to kickoff on Thursday night.

Keelan Cole 

Cole has 11 receptions (12 targets) for 95 yards and two touchdowns in two games. He has a good rapport with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew and should be in line for 8-10 targets on Thursday night. He's a top-30 wide receiver in PPR leagues this week. Treat him as a WR3 or solid flex option. 

Gardner Minshew

Minshew has been great so far this season. He's passed for three touchdowns in each of the Jags' first two games. He's clearly comfortable in Jay Gruden's offense and should be able to put up points against a banged up Dolphins' defense. He's a QB1 in Week 3, even though Chark won't be on the field. 

DeVante Parker

The Jaguars allowed four passing touchdowns to the Titans in Week 2. Parker had been battling a hamstring issue, but he wasn't on the Dolphins' final injury report. Parker is a WR3 with plenty of upside. There's always a chance Ryan Fitzpatrick channels his inner "Fitzmagic" and has a big game in primetime. Even if he doesn't, Parker should post WR3 numbers. 

Dolphins Sleeper: Myles Gaskin

It may be unexpected, but Gaskin has been the Dolphins' lead back for the first two weeks of the season. He has 148 yards from scrimmage in two games. He has 17 receptions and has been targeted 23 times. He's a perfect flex option in PPR leagues and a sneaky play in daily games. 

Jaguars Sleeper: Laviska Shenault

Shenault could have a breakout performance on Thursday night. With Chark out, the rookie wide receiver should see an increase in snaps and usage against the Dolphins. 

He has six receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown in two games. He's also ran the ball seven times for 47 yards. Shenault is versatile, which allows Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden to get creative with how he uses the rookie wide-out. 

Shenault is a great flex option in deeper PPR leagues and also deserves consideration in daily leagues. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Report: Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to visit Seahawks, Bengals have expressed interest in the former All-Pro

Report: Bengals' Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

The state of the Bengals offensive line heading into Philadelphia

The state of the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line heading into Week 3 matchup with Philadelphia Eagles

Watch: A.J. Green on early struggles, his confidence, the Eagles and more

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green on early struggles, his confidence, the Philadelphia Eagles and more

Fantasy Impact: Jaguars receiver DJ Chark ruled out for Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark ruled out for Thursday Night Football against Miami Dolphins

Joe Burrow putting emphasis on big plays, hopes to connect this week against Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow putting emphasis on big plays, hopes to connect this week against Philadelphia Eagles

Bengals defense needs to take advantage of Eagles' offensive woes

Cincinnati Bengals defense needs to take advantage of Philadelphia Eagles' offensive woes

Watch: Zac Taylor on Geno Atkins, Auden Tate and the Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Geno Atkins, Auden Tate and the Eagles

Podcast: Why Fred Johnson should start, plus Taylor talks Tate, Geno doesn't practice and Burrow wants to go deep

Cincinnati Bengals lineman Fred Johnson should start, plus Zac Taylor talks Auden Tate, Geno Atkins doesn't practice and Joe Burrow wants to go deep

Podcast: Is Russell Wilson the NFL's best quarterback, plus the latest from around the league

Is Russell Wilson the NFL's best quarterback, plus the latest from around the league

