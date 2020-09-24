Three players that should be in your fantasy lineups on Thursday night

CINCINNATI — The Jaguars are hosting the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Jacksonville is a 3-point favorite at home. They enter with a 1-1 record. Miami is 0-2 on the season.

There are plenty of intriguing fantasy storylines in this game. Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark is out with back and chest injuries, which impacts plenty of other players on the Jacksonville offense.

Here are three players and two sleepers — that you should plug into your fantasy lineups prior to kickoff on Thursday night.

Keelan Cole

Cole has 11 receptions (12 targets) for 95 yards and two touchdowns in two games. He has a good rapport with second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew and should be in line for 8-10 targets on Thursday night. He's a top-30 wide receiver in PPR leagues this week. Treat him as a WR3 or solid flex option.

Gardner Minshew

Minshew has been great so far this season. He's passed for three touchdowns in each of the Jags' first two games. He's clearly comfortable in Jay Gruden's offense and should be able to put up points against a banged up Dolphins' defense. He's a QB1 in Week 3, even though Chark won't be on the field.

DeVante Parker

The Jaguars allowed four passing touchdowns to the Titans in Week 2. Parker had been battling a hamstring issue, but he wasn't on the Dolphins' final injury report. Parker is a WR3 with plenty of upside. There's always a chance Ryan Fitzpatrick channels his inner "Fitzmagic" and has a big game in primetime. Even if he doesn't, Parker should post WR3 numbers.

Dolphins Sleeper: Myles Gaskin

It may be unexpected, but Gaskin has been the Dolphins' lead back for the first two weeks of the season. He has 148 yards from scrimmage in two games. He has 17 receptions and has been targeted 23 times. He's a perfect flex option in PPR leagues and a sneaky play in daily games.

Jaguars Sleeper: Laviska Shenault

Shenault could have a breakout performance on Thursday night. With Chark out, the rookie wide receiver should see an increase in snaps and usage against the Dolphins.

He has six receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown in two games. He's also ran the ball seven times for 47 yards. Shenault is versatile, which allows Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden to get creative with how he uses the rookie wide-out.

Shenault is a great flex option in deeper PPR leagues and also deserves consideration in daily leagues.

