Bengals at Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win two games in a row for the first time in the Zac Taylor era on Sunday against the Steelers.

Cincinnati enters with a 2-5-1 record. Pittsburgh is a perfect 8-0.

Here are three keys and a prediction for Sunday's matchup.

Creativity and Big Plays

Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan have to pull out all of the stops this week.

Their offensive game plan should be filled with trick plays and unique designs that get the Bengals' playmakers in space.

They need to be aggressive. That includes being willing to go for it on fourth-down. They can't be afraid to call the fake punt play that they've held onto for a rainy day.

Sunday is the day. It's pouring.

The Steelers have reigned supreme over the Bengals for half a decade. Taylor has the quarterback. His team isn't as talented as Mike Tomlin's, so he's going to have to get creative.

Beating Pittsburgh would solidify Taylor's status moving forward. This is a measuring stick game against one of the NFL's best teams.

If the Bengals are going to win, then they're going to need an untraditional score or two. Something that surprises the Steelers.

That doesn't mean the Bengals should completely abandon who they are. Of course they need to rely on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to make the right decisions and run the same offense they've ran this season.

Unfortunately for them, it's unrealistic to expect Cincinnati's offensive line to hold up against T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and the Steelers' pass rush all game long.

Being creative can help level the playing field in the trenches, where Pittsburgh has their biggest advantage.

There's going to be a point in Sunday's game where they have to make a tough decision. It could happen on their first or second drive of the game or it could be in the fourth quarter and anywhere in between.

They need to have a perfect play in place for that moment. They can't be afraid of being aggressive.

If they can produce a few big plays, then they have a shot. Their offensive creativity could be the difference between beating the undefeated Steelers and losing another close game on the road.

Bend Don't Break

The Bengals' defense is beaten up going into Sunday's game. They're going to be without Geno Atkins, LeShaun Sims and Darius Phillips.

They have to do exactly what they did against the Titans in Week 8. They can give up yards and first-downs, but someone needs to step up and make a play in critical moments.

Jessie Bates' red zone interception on the Titans' first possession in the Bengals' Week 8 win changed the entire feel of the game.

Having Sam Hubbard back on the field will help. If the Bengals can put some pressure on Ben Roethlisberger, then maybe they can force him into making a few mistakes.

Giving up 30 points and allowing 450 yards of total offense is much easier to tolerate if the Bengals' defense can force two turnovers. They aren't going to stop the Steelers' offense and that's OK. If they can limit big plays from Roethlisberger and create a turnover or two, than they've done their job.

Hot Start

The Bengals have outscored their opponents 24-3 in the first quarter of their past three games. Getting off to a good start against the Steelers is crucial to their success.

If Pittsburgh has an early lead, then they can rely on their defense to put the Bengals away.

The Cowboys gave the Steelers so much trouble in Week 9 because they took an early lead. The Bengals need to be in control of the game if they're going to pull off the upset.

If Cincinnati trails 10-0 early, then the Steelers' pass rush will pin its' ears back and go after Burrow. That would be a nightmare scenario for the Bengals. Taking an early lead would take pressure off of the offensive line and defense.

Road Woes

Taylor is 0-11-1 on the road since being named Bengals head coach in 2019.

The Bengals tied the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 3 and blew a 21-point lead against the Colts in Week 6.

Beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh would be a signature win for the second-year head coach.

All-Time Record

The Bengals have been crushed by the Steelers recently. They've lost the last 10 games in this rivalry (including playoffs).

The last time Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh was on Nov. 1. 2015. The Bengals took down the Steelers 16-10 on their way to a 12-4 season. That was the last time Cincinnati qualified for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 66-35, which includes a 34-16 record at home.

Prediction: The Bengals are playing with house money on Sunday. No one expects them to win. They're shorthanded at corner and are dealing with injury issues at offensive tackle.

This is one of the many reasons why Taylor should be willing to get creative as a playcaller. Why not take risks in hopes of shocking the football world?

Cincinnati has a chance to pull off the upset, but that won't be the case. Pittsburgh has one of the best defenses in the NFL. They're going to get after Burrow.

The rookie will make his fair share of plays. This won't be the beat down that we saw in Week 5 against the Ravens.

The Steelers' playmakers are underrated. Even if Cincinnati manages to contain their wide receivers, tight end Eric Ebron is capable of having a big game. The same goes for running back James Conner.

The Bengals hang around, but the Steelers improve to 9-0.

Final Score: Steelers 30, Bengals 20

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!