Titans' Week 5 Matchup With Bills in Doubt After More Players Test Positive For COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The organization continues to be plagued by a coronavirus outbreak that started in Week 3. Their facilities were shut down and their Week 4 matchup against the Steelers was postponed, but players are still testing positive.

Multiple players have tested positive this week, including fourth-year wide receiver Corey Davis.

The NFL and the Titans were hoping that the spread would stop once facilities were closed. They didn't have any positive tests for two days and then a second wave occurred.

Some Titans players gathered for in person workouts last week at a high school according to NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky.

They ignored a directive from the NFL that told them to avoid any in person interaction or workouts due to the outbreak at team facilities.

The Titans now have 12 players and nine staff members sidelined by COVID-19.

Tennessee is scheduled to host Buffalo this Sunday at 1 p.m. That game is in serious doubt after this new wave of positive tests.

The Titans' facility is still closed with the game just three days away. The NFL could force Tennessee to forfeit or they could postpone it like they did with the Titans-Steelers.

Unfortunately they don't have many options since they already moved one of their games. They could create a Week 18 at the end of the regular season so teams can makeup any games that are postponed due to COVID-19. That would mean delaying the start of the playoffs, which is something the NFL would like to avoid.

The Bills are scheduled to play next Thursday, so pushing the game back by a day or two is unlikely.

ESPN's Diana Russini reports that the NFL could move the Bills-Chiefs from Thursday to Saturday, which would allow Tennessee and Buffalo to play on Monday or Tuesday.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!