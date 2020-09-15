SI.com
Tyler Boyd encouraged by Joe Burrow's Week 1 performance

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd wasn't targeted in the first half of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers. 

He finished with four catches for 33 yards, including some important grabs on Cincinnati's final drive with the game on the line. 

In those closing moments he saw what type of player rookie quarterback Joe Burrow could become. 

"It just wasn’t all talk. I don’t think it's hype," Boyd said of Burrow. "I honestly believe he’s a very special player. He handles poise very well and we delivered when we needed to. For him to do that, so early, first game, no preseason games, I salute the guy because he took a beating the whole game, actually. For him to just stay there and stay poised and deliver for us and help us and lead us to scoring potential, there’s not much more you can ask of him."

Burrow ran the ball eight times for 46 yards. Some of those were designed, like his 23-yard scamper to the end zone in the first quarter, and others were out of desperation, with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram imposing their will throughout the game. 

The Chargers finished with three sacks, all in the first half. Burrow rebounded after an ugly fourth quarter interception and led the Bengals downfield for what could've been the game-winning score. 

"He held his own and did everything he had to do to lead us to a win," Boyd said. "I felt like we had it at the end. He threw a great touchdown to A.J. (Green) that should have sealed the deal for us. Despite everything that went on during the game, we still had that opportunity and we knew that was the last opportunity and he delivered so I still believe he played great."

Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On the final drive he connected with six different receivers, including Boyd, going 8-of-11 for 70 yards.

"Just the poise. Just having that leadership in him," Boyd said. "Doing whatever it takes to win. Doing whatever it takes to keep the stakes alive. Just that last drive basically allowed me to know, alright, he’s a dog. He’s really about what we’ve been seeing throughout his last year in college. He’s a very special guy."

The Bengals will get their opportunity at redemption on Thursday night against the Browns. 

